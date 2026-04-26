Break It - Song by B Jack$ & BabyChiefDoit

Energetic rappers B Jack$ (New Jersey) and BabyChiefDoit (Illinois) are teaming up for a future summer party anthem. "Break It" is a rambunctious and sexually charged cut that's sure to get the function jumping. It's their first collaboration together but their performances mesh perfectly as they both match the bounce and vibe of the production. It borrows heavily from the Jersey club genre, which is fitting for B Jack$. It's unclear if this song will lead to a project, but he has been going on a run lately. Singles such as "Hottie" with Thickney and "Basketball (Roll Call)" have been popping off.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Break It":
I ain't tryna be too nasty
You call, I'm comin', you ain't even gotta ask me
She got a big butt on that Jeep
But in real life she got a Krabby Patty