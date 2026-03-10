Hottie - Song by B Jack$ featuring Thickney

B Jack$ has been grinding as of late, and there is no denying that his growing fanbase is liking what they are hearing. The artist sounds confident in his music, and he continues to drop dope singles. On Friday, B Jack$ linked up with Thickney for one of those tracks, "Hottie." The song is a whole lot of fun. From the flows to the lyrics to even the production, this is a track that you can have a good time to. If you are a fan of this style of rap, then B Jack$ is absolutely an artist you should be paying attention to. Hopefully, we get to hear more from him, very soon.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Hottie
I'm feelin' like Scotty, he tweakin' like Tommy
Look, I ain't gon' lie, I'm real picky
This slim waist, nice face lookin' real pretty
Uh, pretty bitch, not hard to find me