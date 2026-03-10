Hottie - Song by B Jack$ featuring Thickney

B Jack$ has returned with a new single called "Hottie," which just so happens to also feature the talents of Thickney.

B Jack$ has been grinding as of late, and there is no denying that his growing fanbase is liking what they are hearing. The artist sounds confident in his music, and he continues to drop dope singles. On Friday, B Jack$ linked up with Thickney for one of those tracks, "Hottie." The song is a whole lot of fun. From the flows to the lyrics to even the production, this is a track that you can have a good time to. If you are a fan of this style of rap, then B Jack$ is absolutely an artist you should be paying attention to. Hopefully, we get to hear more from him, very soon.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!