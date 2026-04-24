Cheesin — Song by Bfb Da Packman and Key Glock

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 9.12.05 PM Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 9.12.05 PM
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The playful track delivers.

Bfb Da Packman and Key Glock connect on “Cheesin,” a playful but confident track that leans into both of their strengths. Produced by Tay Keith, the hard-hitting beat allows both artists to shine. Packman brings his usual humor and personality, while Glock keeps things cool and controlled with his signature Memphis delivery. The contrast works well. Packman’s animated style gives the record energy, while Glock grounds it with a more straightforward, money-focused approach. Lyrically, it’s all about winning, getting paid, and enjoying the results. Nothing too deep, just good vibes and sharp one-liners. It has good replay value. “Cheesin” feels like one of those tracks that doesn’t try too hard but still lands exactly where it needs to.

Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't sayin nothing I'm just cheesin
B**ch I'm cheesin

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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