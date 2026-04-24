Bet It All — French Montana, Max B & Chase Belly

French Montana taps into his roots on "Bet It All." He links with Max B and Chase Belly for a record that leans heavily into nostalgia. The singing and autotune is a switch up. It's upbeat and fun to listen to. Max B’s presence adds emotional weight, especially given his long-standing influence on French’s sound, while Chase Belly brings things full circle in a meaningful way. The three have a chemistry to their sound that makes it easy to listen to and understand why they work so well together. The production keeps it smooth and atmospheric, letting the voices and message carry the record. "Bet It All" feels like a solid summertime song and is sure to please longtime fans.