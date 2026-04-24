Bet It All — French Montana, Max B & Chase Belly

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 9.11.30 PM Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 9.11.30 PM
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It's perfect summertime vibes.

French Montana taps into his roots on "Bet It All." He links with Max B and Chase Belly for a record that leans heavily into nostalgia. The singing and autotune is a switch up. It's upbeat and fun to listen to. Max B’s presence adds emotional weight, especially given his long-standing influence on French’s sound, while Chase Belly brings things full circle in a meaningful way. The three have a chemistry to their sound that makes it easy to listen to and understand why they work so well together. The production keeps it smooth and atmospheric, letting the voices and message carry the record. "Bet It All" feels like a solid summertime song and is sure to please longtime fans.

Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Got ladies on the left
Got ladies on the right
Got ladies in the front, in the back
Party all night

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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