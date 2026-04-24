Trick Daddy Says He Won’t Date Women Over 40, Sparks Debate Online

Trick Daddy is stirring conversation on social media after sharing his unfiltered thoughts on dating preferences. Specifically when it comes to age. In a recent clip making rounds online, the Miami rapper made it clear he’s not interested in dating women over 40. While venting about modern dating dynamics, Trick Daddy criticized women he feels prioritize things like credit scores and business ownership without real financial success behind it.

“I’m tired of women bragging about their credit score, their LLCs… you own your own business but your business ain’t makin’ no money,” he said. He went on to call for more mutual respect in relationships before doubling down on his personal preference. “I want a nice young tender something… I ain’t goin’ past 40.”

His comments didn’t stop there. Trick Daddy also suggested that older women should carry themselves differently, implying that maturity should come with age. “The older you is, the more you should know,” he added, while expressing frustration with what he described as behavior he doesn’t expect from women in that age group.

Trick Daddy Explains His Preference

As expected, the remarks quickly sparked reactions online. Users criticized his stance as dismissive and out of touch. The conversation has since expanded into broader debates around age gaps in dating, expectations in relationships, and how men and women are perceived as they get older.

"As a 39 year old woman, I feel blessed and safe that he doesn’t want me," one person wrote. "Basically you want a young girl you can train," another wrote.

"They can have him. We don’t feel no type of way about it either," said someone else. "Have fun young tenders!"

This isn’t the first time Trick Daddy has gone viral for speaking candidly about relationships and gender dynamics. Known for his outspoken personality, he’s built a reputation for saying exactly what’s on his mind. Whether it lands well or not.

In a previous moment talking about his dating preferences, he mentioned that women over the age of 35 were also a no go. "I’m very wide—like wide open, very whore-ish man," he admitted of his dating life, as caught by BET. From there, continued. "With the exception of you and maybe two or three other women, right. I’m not attracted to no women over 35 years old," he said. “Y’all standards are too high, y’all are too emotional, y’all are damaged goods from y’all past relationships."