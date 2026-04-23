Kimora Lee Simmons’ Husband Tim Leissner Files For Divorce Ahead Of Prison Sentence

Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband Tim Leissner are officially heading for divorce after more than a decade of marriage, according to newly filed court documents. Per paperwork obtained by E! News, Leissner, best known as a former Goldman Sachs banker tied to the infamous 1MDB scandal, filed to dissolve the marriage just days before beginning his two-year prison sentence in February. The documents were officially submitted on April 20, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. The pair originally tied the knot in March 2014. This marks the end of a 12-year marriage that has now reached its legal endpoint.

Leissner is reportedly seeking joint custody of the couple’s 11-year-old son, Wolfe, while also requesting spousal support from Simmons. He is asking the court to terminate Simmons’ ability to receive alimony. Setting up what could become a more complex financial dispute as the case unfolds. Simmons has not publicly commented on the filing as of now.

The timing of the divorce petition adds another layer to an already complicated situation. Leissner’s legal troubles have been widely documented over the years. In 2018, he pled guilty to charges connected to the 1MDB case. This case was one of the largest financial corruption scandals in recent history. U.S. authorities estimate that roughly $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the Malaysian state investment fund. The fund was originally intended to support economic development.

During his sentencing, Leissner expressed remorse for his role in the scheme, acknowledging the damage caused. Now, his marriage coming to an end, this latest development marks another major shift in his personal life.

Read More: Russell Simmons Takes Credit For Making Kimora Lee Famous

Tim Leissner Files For Divorce From Kimora Lee Simmons

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Kimora Lee Simmons attends Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

In other recent developments, Simmons has also been making headlines on the business and personal fronts. The fashion mogul recently shared that she is in the process of dropping the “Simmons” last name, distancing herself from ex-husband Russell Simmons. He has drawn criticism after suggesting he played a key role in the success of Baby Phat.

Simmons addressed her own experience more directly during a recent appearance on the Aspire With Emma Grede podcast. She reflected on the brand’s sale and her stake in it. She revealed that while Baby Phat was ultimately sold for over $100 million, she received roughly $20 million or less from the deal. According to Simmons, she was not fully included in early negotiations, adding that she “missed all of the preliminary conversations” and was not aware discussions were even taking place at the time.