Russell Simmons Takes Credit For Making Kimora Lee Famous

BY Cole Blake
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2012 Argyleculture Menswear Collection Launch
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons attend the 2012 Argyleculture Menswear Collection Launch on September 13, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Russell Simmons' response comes after Kimora Lee announced that she was officially dropping his last name.

Russell Simmons says that he was responsible for the success of the brand, Baby Phat, and that he made his ex-wife, Kimora Lee, famous. He made the remark on Instagram after Kimora discussed the sale of Baby Phat on the Aspire With Emma Grede podcast.

At one point during the interview, Kimora explained that she didn't own a fair portion of the business, noting that her ex-husband and his friends controlled stakes as well. "You live and you learn, I probably made — I think we ended up selling … it for 100-and-something million dollars. I probably got $20 million of that, or less. And the entire sale was based on Baby Phat," Simmons said. She added that she also "missed all of the preliminary conversations" about the sale. "I wasn't privy to the fact that these [conversations] took place," she claimed.

Read More: Kimora Lee Simmons Changes Her Name Amid Legal Ordeal

Commenting on the clip on Instagram, Simmons later countered her claims. "I gave her the brand, which already existed, I put her in baby phat leather shorts the day we met. I found designers / made her famous and marketed the brand with her face. Eventually she learned and blossomed. She did a good job BUT NOTE ..Very generous of me," he wrote.

The Kellwood Company acquired Baby Phat back in 2004, with The New York Times reporting that the sale went for $140 million. In 2019, Kimora announced that she reacquired the company.

Kimora Lee's Name Change

Russell and Kimora's back-and-forth on social media comes as their relationship has been in a fractured state in the public eye. They were married from 1998 to 2009. Last month, Kimora decided to officially drop Simmons from her name. "Kimora’s decision to change her name legally—back to Kimora Lee—is rooted in a commitment to clarity and ownership," a statement reads. "... While some areas of her business and brand portfolio will reflect this evolution, she welcomes the transition as an opportunity to move forward with greater intention and cohesion."

Read More: Aoki Lee Simmons Refuses To Return To The U.S. While Living It Up In Bali

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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