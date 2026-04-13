Russell Simmons Takes Credit For Making Kimora Lee Famous

Russell Simmons says that he was responsible for the success of the brand, Baby Phat, and that he made his ex-wife, Kimora Lee, famous. He made the remark on Instagram after Kimora discussed the sale of Baby Phat on the Aspire With Emma Grede podcast.

At one point during the interview, Kimora explained that she didn't own a fair portion of the business, noting that her ex-husband and his friends controlled stakes as well. "You live and you learn, I probably made — I think we ended up selling … it for 100-and-something million dollars. I probably got $20 million of that, or less. And the entire sale was based on Baby Phat," Simmons said. She added that she also "missed all of the preliminary conversations" about the sale. "I wasn't privy to the fact that these [conversations] took place," she claimed.

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Commenting on the clip on Instagram, Simmons later countered her claims. "I gave her the brand, which already existed, I put her in baby phat leather shorts the day we met. I found designers / made her famous and marketed the brand with her face. Eventually she learned and blossomed. She did a good job BUT NOTE ..Very generous of me," he wrote.

The Kellwood Company acquired Baby Phat back in 2004, with The New York Times reporting that the sale went for $140 million. In 2019, Kimora announced that she reacquired the company.

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