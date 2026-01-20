Aoki Lee Simmons is currently living it up in Bali, and it looks like she may not return to the United States anytime soon. Recently, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share just how much fun she's having. "Move back to the US this. Move back to the US that. I get to wear a backless sundress every single day & I never have to wear shoes," she captioned a mirror selfie, as captured by The Jasmine Brand. "The answer is no."

"But I miss you all," she added, also sharing various photos of her luxurious living space on the island. Her father, Russell Simmons, has lived in Bali since 2018. He moved there after facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in the United States.

He's had his fair share of issues with his family, including Aoki, her sister Ming, and their mother, Kimora Lee.

Russell Simmons Allegations

Back in 2023, for example, Kimora took to social media to accuse her ex of abusing Aoki. "I'm so sorry to have to do this. But this man has been threatening my kids' lives. I'm hearing so much more now. We won't be bullied, threatened, or afraid," she alleged at the time.

She went on to share a recording of Aoki on FaceTime with Simmons as he allegedly screamed at her. "Every time I spoke to you, you would yell and scream about a legal situation that I can't even respond to because I AM NOT INVOLVED," the Harvard graduate reminded him at the time. "I am your child, not your lawyer, your ex-wife, any of it. I can do nothing. Yet you yell at me like it's my fault."

Simmons has been accused of sexually assaulting several women, including former Def Jam executive Drew Dixon, singer Tina Baker, music journalist Toni Sallie, screenwriter Jenny Lumet, and more. He continues to deny the allegations.