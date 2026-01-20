Aoki Lee Simmons Refuses To Return To The U.S. While Living It Up In Bali

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Aoki Lee Simmons Bali
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Aoki Lee Simmons attends Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Aoki Lee Simmons appears to be having the time of her life in Bali, where her father moved in 2018 amid allegations of sexual assault.

Aoki Lee Simmons is currently living it up in Bali, and it looks like she may not return to the United States anytime soon. Recently, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share just how much fun she's having. "Move back to the US this. Move back to the US that. I get to wear a backless sundress every single day & I never have to wear shoes," she captioned a mirror selfie, as captured by The Jasmine Brand. "The answer is no."

"But I miss you all," she added, also sharing various photos of her luxurious living space on the island. Her father, Russell Simmons, has lived in Bali since 2018. He moved there after facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in the United States.

He's had his fair share of issues with his family, including Aoki, her sister Ming, and their mother, Kimora Lee.

Read More: Aoki Lee Simmons Moving On From Modeling Over "Annoying" Comparisons To Her Mother

Russell Simmons Allegations

Back in 2023, for example, Kimora took to social media to accuse her ex of abusing Aoki. "I'm so sorry to have to do this. But this man has been threatening my kids' lives. I'm hearing so much more now. We won't be bullied, threatened, or afraid," she alleged at the time.

She went on to share a recording of Aoki on FaceTime with Simmons as he allegedly screamed at her. "Every time I spoke to you, you would yell and scream about a legal situation that I can't even respond to because I AM NOT INVOLVED," the Harvard graduate reminded him at the time. "I am your child, not your lawyer, your ex-wife, any of it. I can do nothing. Yet you yell at me like it's my fault."

Simmons has been accused of sexually assaulting several women, including former Def Jam executive Drew Dixon, singer Tina Baker, music journalist Toni Sallie, screenwriter Jenny Lumet, and more. He continues to deny the allegations.

Read More: Aoki Lee Simmons Emphatically Shoots Down Concerns About Her Mental Health

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and Motorola Life Kimora Lee Simmons & Daughter Aoki Expose Russell Simmons' Disturbing Behaviour
Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2023 New York Fashion Week: The Shows Pop Culture Aoki Simmons: Learn About Russell Simmons's Daughter
The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival Pop Culture Jess Hilarious Weighs In On Russell Simmons Drama: "Every Story Got Three Sides"
Russell_Kimora Relationships Russell Simmons & Kimora Lee: A Complicated Relationship Timeline
Comments 0