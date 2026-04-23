Earlier this month, a photo of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort surfaced online. It quickly went viral, as the two of them are both married to other people. Russini has since resigned from The Athletic. Vrabel has decided to step away from the New England Patriots for the time being to get counseling.

"As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them," he said in a statement to ESPN this week. "In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them."

"I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be," he added. "This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result."

Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Scandal

Now, new photos obtained by reveal that Vrabel and Russini's relationship allegedly goes back several years. The photos appear to show the two of them sharing a kiss at Tribeca Tavern back in 2020. “They were kissing and they were all over each other,” an alleged witness told the outlet. “He had a ring on.”