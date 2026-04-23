Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Kiss At Bar In Newly Surfaced 2020 Photos

BY Caroline Fisher
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Mike Vrabel Dianna Russini 2020 Photos
Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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Earlier this month, Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini were spotted at an Arizona resort together, despite being married to other people.

Earlier this month, a photo of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort surfaced online. It quickly went viral, as the two of them are both married to other people. Russini has since resigned from The Athletic. Vrabel has decided to step away from the New England Patriots for the time being to get counseling.

"As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them," he said in a statement to ESPN this week. "In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them."

"I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be," he added. "This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result."

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Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Scandal

Now, new photos obtained by Page Six reveal that Vrabel and Russini's relationship allegedly goes back several years. The photos appear to show the two of them sharing a kiss at Tribeca Tavern back in 2020. “They were kissing and they were all over each other,” an alleged witness told the outlet. “He had a ring on.”

When the photos were taken, Vrabel had already been married to his wife, Jen, for over 20 years. Russini would go on to marry Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt about six months after the photos were taken.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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