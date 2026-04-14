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Dianna Russini
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Dianna Russini Resigns From The Athletic Amid Mike Vrabel Scandal
Despite resigning, Dianna Russini still says allegations about her and Mike Vrabel are "unmoored from the facts."
By
Cole Blake
April 14, 2026