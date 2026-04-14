Dianna Russini Resigns From The Athletic Amid Mike Vrabel Scandal

BY Cole Blake
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Feb 7, 2022; Westlake Village, CA, USA; ESPN reporter Dianna Russini at Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Opening Night at Oaks Christian High School. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Despite resigning, Dianna Russini still says allegations about her and Mike Vrabel are "unmoored from the facts."

Dianna Russini has officially resigned from her role at The Athletic. The move comes after pictures of her with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort went viral on social media. She issued her resignation in a letter to The Athletic Executive Editor, Steven Ginsberg, as obtained by The Associated Press. On Tuesday afternoon, Russini shared her letter on social media, confirming the news.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts,” Russini wrote.

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She continued: “Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Dianna Russini & Mike Vrabel Pictures

The drama with Russini and Vrabel began, earlier this month, when The New York Post published the aforementioned photos. Both of them, who are each in marriages, denied any inappropriate behavior. “Those photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable," the Patriots head coach said. Russini added that the images “don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day.”

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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