Dianna Russini has officially resigned from her role at The Athletic. The move comes after pictures of her with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort went viral on social media. She issued her resignation in a letter to The Athletic Executive Editor, Steven Ginsberg, as obtained by The Associated Press. On Tuesday afternoon, Russini shared her letter on social media, confirming the news.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts,” Russini wrote.

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She continued: “Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Dianna Russini & Mike Vrabel Pictures