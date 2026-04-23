Last year, Brian McKnight's estranged son Niko passed away at the age of 32 following a two-year battle with colon cancer. In December, Niko's brother Brian McKnight Jr. sat down with Marc Lamont Hill for an interview and made some disturbing claims about his final days. He alleged that Niko reached out to his father shortly before he died, and didn't get the response he was hoping for.

"One of the darkest and coldest and most disheartening memories of my life is the day my brother [Niko] calls me sobbing — with all he’s going through — looking death in the eye, to tell me I’m right about telling him not to call my father because I knew what was going to happen," he alleged.

"Because I knew where my dad was, I told [Niko], 'Dad is gone,'" he also alleged. "All my brother wanted, needed, asked for was my father to tell him he loves him. [...] My father responds to my brother, 'I can’t arbitrarily say that I love you.'"

Brian McKnight's Lawsuit

Singer Brian McKnight speaks to the crowd between songs during his concert at Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon, Aug. 17, 2019. Frank San Nicolas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

Now, TMZ reports that McKnight is firing back. According to the outlet, he's filed a new lawsuit against his ex-wife Julie, Brian Jr., Marc Lamont Hill, Tasha K, and the New York Post.

He alleges that they all worked together to make money off "malicious character assassination" and pushed the "sensational but false narrative" that he refused to tell Niko he loved him before his death.