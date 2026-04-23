Brian McKnight Sues Tasha K, Marc Lamont Hill & More Over Allegations About Late Son

BY Caroline Fisher
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Brian McKnight Sues Tasha K
Feb 23, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Singer and songwriter Brian McKnight performs the National Anthem before the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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Brian McKnight is taking legal action over the "sensational but false narrative" about his relationship with his late son, Niko.

Last year, Brian McKnight's estranged son Niko passed away at the age of 32 following a two-year battle with colon cancer. In December, Niko's brother Brian McKnight Jr. sat down with Marc Lamont Hill for an interview and made some disturbing claims about his final days. He alleged that Niko reached out to his father shortly before he died, and didn't get the response he was hoping for.

"One of the darkest and coldest and most disheartening memories of my life is the day my brother [Niko] calls me sobbing — with all he’s going through — looking death in the eye, to tell me I’m right about telling him not to call my father because I knew what was going to happen," he alleged.

"Because I knew where my dad was, I told [Niko], 'Dad is gone,'" he also alleged. "All my brother wanted, needed, asked for was my father to tell him he loves him. [...] My father responds to my brother, 'I can’t arbitrarily say that I love you.'"

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Brian McKnight's Lawsuit
Brian McKnight
Singer Brian McKnight speaks to the crowd between songs during his concert at Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon, Aug. 17, 2019. Frank San Nicolas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

Now, TMZ reports that McKnight is firing back. According to the outlet, he's filed a new lawsuit against his ex-wife Julie, Brian Jr., Marc Lamont Hill, Tasha K, and the New York Post.

He alleges that they all worked together to make money off "malicious character assassination" and pushed the "sensational but false narrative" that he refused to tell Niko he loved him before his death.

McKnight also alleges that Tasha K falsely accused him of cheating and sleeping with a minor. He claims the alleged "relentless and persistent assault upon his character" left him feeling like he had no choice but to take legal action. The singer is seeking damages tied to reputational and professional harm.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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