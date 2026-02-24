Brian McKnight Sues Radio Station Over Deadbeat Dad Allegations

Brian McKnight is taking legal action against Foxy 107.1, the station's owner, Urban One, and longtime on‑air host Karen Clark, over an interview they conducted with his ex‑wife, Julie McKnight, in January 2025. He is accusing the defendants of defamation, negligent and reckless publication, and vicarious liability, suggesting that they described him as an abusive, deadbeat dad, which he denies.

With the filing, as obtained by AllHipHop, McKnight claims that Julie used the interview to allege he was “emotionally abusive, mentally abusive, and a neglectful father." Additionally, McKnight says that, instead of remaining neutral, Karen Clark agreed with Julie and encouraged her accusations. He says Clark should've offered him a chance to respond or included a disclaimer.

On top of the complaints about Foxy 107.1, McKnight complained about another Urban One show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, using a clip from another interview with McKnight’s eldest son, Brian McKnight Jr. In the clip, McKnight Jr. alleged that his father refused to tell his late son Niko that he loved him before he died of cancer. McKnight is seeking $25,000 in compensatory damages for each claim in addition to punitive damages.

Niko McKnight's Death

As for that last claim, McKnight Jr. made the accusation during an interview with Marc Lamont Hill in December. He recalled Niko contacting their father shortly before his death and the move allegedly backfiring. "One of the darkest and coldest and most disheartening memories of my life is the day my brother [Niko] calls me sobbing — with all he’s going through — looking death in the eye, to tell me I’m right about telling him not to call my father because I knew what was going to happen," McKnight Jr. said during the interview.

"Because I knew where my dad was, I told [Niko], 'Dad is gone,'" he continued. "All my brother wanted, needed, asked for was my father to tell him he loves him. My father responds to my brother, 'I can’t arbitrarily say that I love you.' But this is the man that wanted to help him?"