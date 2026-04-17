I Can't Relate - Song by Jay Worthy & 9th Wonder

Prolific West Coast rapper Jay Worthy is living up to that very adjective this week as he's back with a new single. However, it's just not another loosie. Instead, "I Can't Relate," the title of this track, is here to build anticipation for a documentary and accompanying soundtrack he's got in the works. This doc will revolve around his two-part album from 2025 Once Upon A Time. He announced it on his Instagram earlier this week writing, "2ND SINGLE OFF THE UPCOMING SOUNDTRACK TO THE ONCE UPON A TIME DOCU." A release date for that endeavor hasn't been announced just yet. But in the meantime, you can enjoy this laid back and confident single produced by the one and only 9th Wonder that's perfect to cruise around town to.
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Once Upon A Time Documentary Soundtrack (Coming Soon)
Quotable Lyrics from "I Can't Relate":
The big bad wolf blow this motherf**kin' sh*t down
Little red riders in the hood knockin’ sh*t down
This sh*t's wild, I went to first-class from Greyhound
Dorchester hotels from snootiest with them h*es down
So there ain't no lookin' back now