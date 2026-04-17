I Can't Relate - Song by Jay Worthy & 9th Wonder

Jay Worthy has teamed up with legendary producer 9th Wonder for a new single to promote an upcoming documentary.

Prolific West Coast rapper Jay Worthy is living up to that very adjective this week as he's back with a new single. However, it's just not another loosie. Instead, "I Can't Relate," the title of this track, is here to build anticipation for a documentary and accompanying soundtrack he's got in the works. This doc will revolve around his two-part album from 2025 Once Upon A Time. He announced it on his Instagram earlier this week writing, "2ND SINGLE OFF THE UPCOMING SOUNDTRACK TO THE ONCE UPON A TIME DOCU." A release date for that endeavor hasn't been announced just yet. But in the meantime, you can enjoy this laid back and confident single produced by the one and only 9th Wonder that's perfect to cruise around town to.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.