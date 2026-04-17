Spin – Song by 21 Lil Harold & BabyDrill

21 Lil Harold and BabyDrill link up on new track "Spin." The two deliver a gritty, Atlanta-rooted track that leans into street-focused storytelling. The production stays dark and minimal, giving both artists space to keep their delivery sharp and direct. Both have been building steady buzz in Atlanta’s scene, and this collaboration feels natural. Two artists operating in similar lanes, reinforcing each other’s strengths. There’s no overthinking here, just straight execution.

The track doesn’t try to polish anything down, which works in its favor. It keeps that edge that fans of the sound look for. “Spin” feels like a statement of presence more than anything else.

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics