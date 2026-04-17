Spin – Song by 21 Lil Harold & BabyDrill

BY Tallie Spencer
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The two compliment each other on new track "Spin."

21 Lil Harold and BabyDrill link up on new track "Spin." The two deliver a gritty, Atlanta-rooted track that leans into street-focused storytelling. The production stays dark and minimal, giving both artists space to keep their delivery sharp and direct. Both have been building steady buzz in Atlanta’s scene, and this collaboration feels natural. Two artists operating in similar lanes, reinforcing each other’s strengths. There’s no overthinking here, just straight execution.

The track doesn’t try to polish anything down, which works in its favor. It keeps that edge that fans of the sound look for. “Spin” feels like a statement of presence more than anything else.

Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Can't call you my bro
If you ain't never took a soul

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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