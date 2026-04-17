HunchO STEP! – Song by BNYX® featuring Quavo

BNYX keeps his momentum going with “HunchO STEP!,” linking up with Quavo for a track that feels built for movement. Known for shaping the sound behind a lot of recent hits, BNYX leans into clean, bounce-heavy production here, giving Quavo a perfect pocket to operate in. It's high-energy and feels natural for him.

Quavo sounds right at home, tapping back into the flow that made him one of the most recognizable voices in rap. There’s nothing overly complex about the record. It’s more about rhythm, energy, and replay value. At this point, BNYX is becoming just as recognizable as the artists he works with. Tracks like this continue to position him as one of the producers defining the current sound.