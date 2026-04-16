Warehouse 4 - Song by Benny The Butcher, Fuego Base, & Black Soprano Family featuring OT The Real & Rick Hyde

The Butcher is coming back again, and his fans have to be hype about that. The Buffalo native is always working on something and lately, he's been in the studio with his Black Soprano Family signees. Soon, the result will be another project with them called Ashes In The Safe. Benny The Butcher will drop it next Thursday, April 22 alongside Fuego Base in particular and it will feature nine new songs. One of them is out this week to spark some extra interest and that would be "Warehouse 4." This all killer no filler single features BSF artists Rick Hyde and Fuego Base, as well as OT The Real. Fittingly, the track features four verses, one from each rapper, and all of them provide some impassioned performances over a beat that's synonymous with the Griselda MC's identity. Be on the lookout for an accompanying short film as well.
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Ashes In The Safe (Coming April 22, 2026)
Quotable Lyrics from "Warehouse 4":
If you bring the streets home with you the punishment is punitive
Carin' for my daughters while I'm runnin' as a fugitive
Love this and love that but what's love got to do with it?
'Cause Judas lovin' Jesus ain't stop him from goin' through with it
Was loyal to a fault, I would've jumped off the roof for n****s