Warehouse 4 - Song by Benny The Butcher, Fuego Base, & Black Soprano Family featuring OT The Real & Rick Hyde

Benny The Butcher is prepping another tape with his Black Soprano Family brethren and this week he dropped the lead single for the release.

If you bring the streets home with you the punishment is punitive Carin' for my daughters while I'm runnin' as a fugitive Love this and love that but what's love got to do with it? 'Cause Judas lovin' Jesus ain't stop him from goin' through with it Was loyal to a fault, I would've jumped off the roof for n****s

The Butcher is coming back again, and his fans have to be hype about that. The Buffalo native is always working on something and lately, he's been in the studio with his Black Soprano Family signees. Soon, the result will be another project with them called Ashes In The Safe. Benny The Butcher will drop it next Thursday, April 22 alongside Fuego Base in particular and it will feature nine new songs. One of them is out this week to spark some extra interest and that would be "Warehouse 4." This all killer no filler single features BSF artists Rick Hyde and Fuego Base, as well as OT The Real. Fittingly, the track features four verses, one from each rapper, and all of them provide some impassioned performances over a beat that's synonymous with the Griselda MC 's identity. Be on the lookout for an accompanying short film as well.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.