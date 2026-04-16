DJ Akademiks Finds A Way To Hate On Kendrick Lamar For Going To Disneyland

Kendrick Lamar and his family were spotted at Disneyland this past week. Overall, the story went viral on social media on Wednesday, especially since the rapper was going to great lengths to stay lowkey. His outfit was that of a person who didn't want to be detected. However, the paparazzi were able to figure him out, anyway.

Lamar is currently enjoying his time off after a massive world tour. It makes sense that he would want to go out into the world and spend some time with his loved ones. Unfortunately, due to his recent feud with Kendrick Lamar, K. Dot has become a target for ridiculous criticism. Criticism that goes beyond music and just makes you shake your head.

The Disneyland adventure was no different as DJ Akademiks weighed in on it during his stream last night. In the clip below, Akademiks quips that Lamar needs to stop trying to be so lowkey. In his mind, no one would have actually noticed him.

“I don’t think the whole park is stopping for Kendrick Lamar nobody would care like that," Akademiks said.

DJ Akademiks On Kendrick Lamar's Field Trip

Lamar and Akademiks clearly have very different mentalities when it comes to real life. Ak sees things through the prism of fame and being recognized. Meanwhile, Lamar views it through wanting privacy and valuing his time with his family.

It is silly to assume that Kendrick would want to announce his presence and be swarmed by people he doesn't know. That would just be a security risk, and it's just not worth it.

Interestingly, elsewhere in Akademiks' stream, he made the revelation that Kendrick Lamar is currently working on new music, and something is coming soon. Whether or not that is a single or an album is something that very much remains to be seen.