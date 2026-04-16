Drake Ignites Debate On Social Media After Commissioning A Nine-Foot Statue Of Sade

Drake is an artist with more money than he knows what to do with. When your net worth is in the hundreds of millions of dollars, you can pretty well do anything your heart desires. For the most part, Drizzy has taken full advantage of this with lavish cars, homes, and private jets.

However, it is his most recent purchase that has gotten a ton of attention on social media. Last night, it was revealed that Drake commissioned a nine-foot statue of Sade from artist Rebecca Maria. This statue depicts Sade hugging herself, as she does on the cover art for Love Deluxe. It is an iconic pose, and one that we imagine Drake has some nostalgia for, given his love of R&B and soul music.

While we do not know how much this nine-foot statue cost the artist, we do know that it probably set him back quite a bit. After all, the materials and the labor itself is worth a ton of money.

Rebecca Marie's Sade Statue For Drake

Anything Drake does is going to be scrutinized on social media, and this recent statue is absolutely no exception to that rule. For the most part, people on X are miserable. They will complain about the most mundane things.

Drake is a polarizing figure, which leads to in-depth discussions about every little thing he does. When the man gets himself a statue of an artist he adores, people can't help but be cynical about it.

Social Media Sounds Off

In the tweets below, there was a mix of opinions about the statue. Everyone acknowledged that the artwork looked fantastic. However, some questioned Drake's motives for commissioning such a piece. Some believe he is trying to get a sample cleared, while others believe he was just doing it to get closer to the artist.