Drake Ignites Debate On Social Media After Commissioning A Nine-Foot Statue Of Sade

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards
Apr 24, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Rapper Drake looks on from courtside during the game between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 106-99, and lead the series 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
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Sade is one of the most beloved artists from the 80s and 90s, and Drake decided to show love with a special statue.

Drake is an artist with more money than he knows what to do with. When your net worth is in the hundreds of millions of dollars, you can pretty well do anything your heart desires. For the most part, Drizzy has taken full advantage of this with lavish cars, homes, and private jets.

However, it is his most recent purchase that has gotten a ton of attention on social media. Last night, it was revealed that Drake commissioned a nine-foot statue of Sade from artist Rebecca Maria. This statue depicts Sade hugging herself, as she does on the cover art for Love Deluxe. It is an iconic pose, and one that we imagine Drake has some nostalgia for, given his love of R&B and soul music.

While we do not know how much this nine-foot statue cost the artist, we do know that it probably set him back quite a bit. After all, the materials and the labor itself is worth a ton of money.

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Rebecca Marie's Sade Statue For Drake

Anything Drake does is going to be scrutinized on social media, and this recent statue is absolutely no exception to that rule. For the most part, people on X are miserable. They will complain about the most mundane things.

Drake is a polarizing figure, which leads to in-depth discussions about every little thing he does. When the man gets himself a statue of an artist he adores, people can't help but be cynical about it.

Social Media Sounds Off

In the tweets below, there was a mix of opinions about the statue. Everyone acknowledged that the artwork looked fantastic. However, some questioned Drake's motives for commissioning such a piece. Some believe he is trying to get a sample cleared, while others believe he was just doing it to get closer to the artist.

Ultimately, Drake is doing what he wants. As many others noted, if they had the money, they would do the exact same thing.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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