Rebecca Marie

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Drake Ignites Debate On Social Media After Commissioning A Nine-Foot Statue Of Sade
Sade is one of the most beloved artists from the 80s and 90s, and Drake decided to show love with a special statue.
By
Alexander Cole
April 16, 2026