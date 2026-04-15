Johnny Somali Sentenced To Labor Prison In South Korea Over Offensive Stunt

In November of 2024, 25-year-old American internet personality Johnny Somali was arrested in South Korea. His arrest took place shortly after he filmed himself kissing and twerking on the “Statue of Peace,” a statue that commemorates the women who were forced into sexual slavery during World War II. He was barred from leaving the country after that, and today (April 15), he finally learned his fate. Johnny Somali was found guilty of all charges and was sentenced to six months in a labor prison, according to the BBC. He was detained immediately after his sentencing.

“The defendant repeatedly committed crimes against unspecified members of the public to generate profit via YouTube and distributed the content in disregard of Korean law,” the court stated. The streamer apologized on his way into the courtroom, per local media.

"I am remorseful," he said. "I want to apologize to the people of Korea. And I want to change my life and become a better person." In January, he compared himself to Otto Warmbier on Twitter/X. Warmbier was an American college student who was arrested in North Korea in 2016. He was eventually returned to the United States in a vegetative state and died shortly after.

Johnny Somali Arrest

“I am the Otto Warmbier of South Korea," Johnny Somali wrote. "A political prisoner wrongfully and falsely accused and made into a scapegoat by a tyrannical government. The truth will come to light soon."

In addition to his labor prison sentence, Johnny Somali is barred from working at any institutions that serve minors or people with disabilities for the next five years. He must be registered as a sex offender for the same amount of time. His trial was initially supposed to begin last March, but it was delayed after prosecutors hit him with more charges. These charges were related to him allegedly using artificial intelligence to generate sexual content featuring him and a female YouTuber.