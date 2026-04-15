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johnny somali
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Johnny Somali Sentenced To Labor Prison In South Korea Over Offensive Stunt
Johnny Somali was arrested in November of 2024 for twerking on a statue commemorating women forced into sexual slavery in WWII.
By
Caroline Fisher
April 15, 2026