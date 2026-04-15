Sneako Claims He Was The Victim Of A "Paid Hit" After Being Sucker Punched In New York City

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 19: Sneako attends WrestleMania After Dark Las Vegas Hall Of Fame event featuring Metro Boomin at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
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Sneako was recently sucker punched in the middle of New York City, and now, he has a conspiracy as to what really happened.

Sneako is a controversial streamer who has certainly made some enemies over the years. Overall, he is someone who is extremely political and has platformed people like the Tates, as well as various other manosphere creators.

Regardless, Sneako is known for streaming in New York City without security. He is extremely accessible. During these streams, fans are always coming up to him and saying hi. Despite his flaws, he is a personable guy and can connect with the city through various random interactions.

However, on Tuesday evening, Sneako was the victim of a sucker punch. In the clip below, the streamer could be seen paying attention to his chat on his phone. All of a sudden, a man entered the frame and clotheslined him. The cameraman eventually put the camera down and tried to break up the attack. You could hear screaming and a struggle in the back.

According to Sneako himself, the man maced him and ran away. It was a very bizarre situation, and it was followed up by the streamer losing his X account to a crypto scamming hacker. On his alternate X account, the streamer explained the situation and made the claim that he was the victim of some sort of "paid hit."

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Sneako Speaks Out

"Looks like X locked down my main page the crypto scam stuff is gone," Sneako explained. "Im sorry about that. Everyone saying I got sucker punched but nobody saw I got maced right after. This was a paid hit. I will find out who inshallah."

It is unclear who would want to put out a paid hit on Sneako. That part of the conspiracy was not fully fleshed out.

Either way, it was a weird night in the streaming world. Sneako was sucker punched, and hours later, Clavicular suffered an overdose while live on stream. The latter has since been taken home from the hospital and is supposedly in good spirits.

Clearly, the streaming world has become a dangerous game as of late.

Read More: Streamer Culture Isn’t Dying, It’s Burning Through Itself

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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