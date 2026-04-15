Sneako Claims He Was The Victim Of A "Paid Hit" After Being Sucker Punched In New York City

Sneako is a controversial streamer who has certainly made some enemies over the years. Overall, he is someone who is extremely political and has platformed people like the Tates, as well as various other manosphere creators.

Regardless, Sneako is known for streaming in New York City without security. He is extremely accessible. During these streams, fans are always coming up to him and saying hi. Despite his flaws, he is a personable guy and can connect with the city through various random interactions.

However, on Tuesday evening, Sneako was the victim of a sucker punch. In the clip below, the streamer could be seen paying attention to his chat on his phone. All of a sudden, a man entered the frame and clotheslined him. The cameraman eventually put the camera down and tried to break up the attack. You could hear screaming and a struggle in the back.

According to Sneako himself, the man maced him and ran away. It was a very bizarre situation, and it was followed up by the streamer losing his X account to a crypto scamming hacker. On his alternate X account, the streamer explained the situation and made the claim that he was the victim of some sort of "paid hit."

Sneako Speaks Out

"Looks like X locked down my main page the crypto scam stuff is gone," Sneako explained. "Im sorry about that. Everyone saying I got sucker punched but nobody saw I got maced right after. This was a paid hit. I will find out who inshallah."

It is unclear who would want to put out a paid hit on Sneako. That part of the conspiracy was not fully fleshed out.

Either way, it was a weird night in the streaming world. Sneako was sucker punched, and hours later, Clavicular suffered an overdose while live on stream. The latter has since been taken home from the hospital and is supposedly in good spirits.