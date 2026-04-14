50 Cent Swears Off New Gym After Fans Film Him Working Out

BY Cole Blake
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NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
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The viral video shows 50 Cent working out with weights at a local gym before noticing a fan recording him.

50 Cent says he'll never return to his gym after a fan filmed him working out at the location, and the video went viral on social media. "When 50 Cent pulls up to the gym 6 men deep," they captioned the clip. 50 ended up confirming that he's done with the gym while commenting on the video. “I’ll never go there again, because of this kinda sh*t," he wrote. "SMH.”

As the clip circulated on X (formerly Twitter), fans voiced their support for 50. "Seriously though, respect people's privacy at the gym! Let. this is the way," one user wrote. Another added: "Literally the last person I'd ever put on blast on social media." One more blamed 50, countering: "N***a don’t got a gym at home? What he expect? He pull up 6 deep at the dumbbells."

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Gucci Mane For Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty

50 Cent's Hulu Documentary

In other news, 50 Cent will be the subject of an upcoming three-part docuseries for Hulu that will trace his early life in Queens, New York, to his current-day success as a musician and business mogul. “Through an intimate and revealing lens, the series portrays a figure who has consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact,” the logline reads, according to Variety.

Mandon Lovett will serve as the director for the project. His previous credits include Boys In Blue, Origins Of Hip Hop, The French Montana Story: For Khadija, and more. 50 Cent will be serving as an executive producer.

The project comes after 50 Cent teamed up with Netflix, last year, to release his Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. That series tackled the Bad Boy mogul and the criminal allegations he's faced in recent years.

The drama with his gym isn't the only reason 50 Cent has made headlines for his antics on social media, this week. In a video of him and Uncle Murda, he trolled Gucci Mane for allegedly snitching on Pooh Shiesty. Authorities arrested Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint, earlier this year. "Could be worse, you could be Gucci," 50 joked to Murda in the video.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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