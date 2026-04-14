50 Cent Swears Off New Gym After Fans Film Him Working Out

50 Cent says he'll never return to his gym after a fan filmed him working out at the location, and the video went viral on social media. "When 50 Cent pulls up to the gym 6 men deep," they captioned the clip. 50 ended up confirming that he's done with the gym while commenting on the video. “I’ll never go there again, because of this kinda sh*t," he wrote. "SMH.”

As the clip circulated on X (formerly Twitter), fans voiced their support for 50. "Seriously though, respect people's privacy at the gym! Let. this is the way," one user wrote. Another added: "Literally the last person I'd ever put on blast on social media." One more blamed 50, countering: "N***a don’t got a gym at home? What he expect? He pull up 6 deep at the dumbbells."

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50 Cent's Hulu Documentary

In other news, 50 Cent will be the subject of an upcoming three-part docuseries for Hulu that will trace his early life in Queens, New York, to his current-day success as a musician and business mogul. “Through an intimate and revealing lens, the series portrays a figure who has consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact,” the logline reads, according to Variety.

Mandon Lovett will serve as the director for the project. His previous credits include Boys In Blue, Origins Of Hip Hop, The French Montana Story: For Khadija, and more. 50 Cent will be serving as an executive producer.

The project comes after 50 Cent teamed up with Netflix, last year, to release his Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. That series tackled the Bad Boy mogul and the criminal allegations he's faced in recent years.