TSOD - Song by Blu & Exile featuring Black Thought & Mach Hommy

Blu & Exile are one of the best rap duos around. Over the years, they have given us classics. Soon, they will be dropping a new album called Time Heals Everything. We have gotten singles like "Crumbs" already, and now, the duo is ready to unleash another new single. This time around, we are getting "TSOD," which features the likes of Black Thought and Mach-Hommy. Overall, this is an all-star lineup. It is a lineup that contains two artists, Black Thought and Mach-Hommy, who are supposed to drop their own collaborative album soon. As you can imagine, the rapping here is performed at a high-level, with the production taking you on a journey. If one thing is for certain, we are excited for the album to drop.