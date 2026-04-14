TSOD - Song by Blu & Exile featuring Black Thought & Mach Hommy

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
tsod tsod
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Blu & Exile have a new album on the way, and on Tuesday, they offered up a new song, simply called "TSOD" with Mach-Hommy and Black Thought.

Blu & Exile are one of the best rap duos around. Over the years, they have given us classics. Soon, they will be dropping a new album called Time Heals Everything. We have gotten singles like "Crumbs" already, and now, the duo is ready to unleash another new single. This time around, we are getting "TSOD," which features the likes of Black Thought and Mach-Hommy. Overall, this is an all-star lineup. It is a lineup that contains two artists, Black Thought and Mach-Hommy, who are supposed to drop their own collaborative album soon. As you can imagine, the rapping here is performed at a high-level, with the production taking you on a journey. If one thing is for certain, we are excited for the album to drop.

Release Date: April 14, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Time Heals Everything

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
ONE Musicfest 2025 Music Black Thought And Mach-Hommy Collab Album Has Fans Excited
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
mach-hommy #richaxxhaitian Songs Mach-Hommy Taps KAYTRANDA & 03 Greedo For Bouncy, Summertime Jam "#RICHAXXHAITIAN"
mach-hommy #richaxxhaitian Mixtapes Mach-Hommy Puts On For His Homeland With "#RICHAXXHAITIAN"
Comments 0