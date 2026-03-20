Black Thought And Mach-Hommy Collab Album Has Fans Excited

Black Thought and Mach-Hommy are officially linking up. Mach-Hommy recently confirmed in his newsletter that a joint project with the legendary MC is on the way. He also revealed a slate of upcoming releases. “I have a few projects in the chamber: one with August Fanon, one with Ras G … and last, but not least, Black-Hommy,” he wrote. No official release date has been revealed.

While details remain scarce, the announcement alone is enough to have fans excited. Both artists occupy unique spaces in hip-hop. And this collaboration feels like a meeting of two worlds that rarely intersect this directly.

"This gonna be be the most lyrically dense album we’ve heard in a while," one fan wrote on X. "This is about to be a masterpiece," wrote another.

Black Thought, best known as the frontman of The Roots, has spent decades cementing his reputation as one of rap’s most technically elite lyricists. In recent years, he’s leaned deeper into solo work, delivering critically acclaimed projects like Cheat Codes with Danger Mouse.

On the other side, Mach-Hommy has built a cult-like following through a deliberately elusive approach. He's known for his cryptic rollouts, limited releases, and refusal to follow industry norms.

Moreover, the collaboration has actually been in the works for some time. The pair first teased the idea during a 2024 interview with Pigeons & Planes. Both artists hinted at a mutual respect and ongoing creative exchange. “Sometimes I send cats’ verses back because it’s like, I don’t believe it enough,” Black Thought said at the time. “So when you find somebody that’s on that same type time, it’s going to best serve the culture for y’all to collab. So I think we’re probably gonna continue to build.”

Mach echoed that sentiment, adding, “Oh yeah, we’re building, I got a folder for you.”

A Collab Album Is On The Way

The connection between the two artists has clearly been building for years.

Mach-Hommy previously reflected on how a collaboration once felt out of reach, recalling, “So I put it away, because that’s never gonna happen. Then 10 years later I’ve got Black Thought in my phone, talking about some, ‘Where’s the record? When are we gonna cook?’”

The respect goes both ways. During a 2023 appearance on Questlove Supreme with his Roots bandmate Questlove, Black Thought named Mach-Hommy as one of the five rappers he feels deserves more credit.

“That’s my ace,” he said. “I think he’s one of those ones. Someone who understands a sensibility of, you know, a person who’s been around since the ’90s, but who also still feels cutting edge. I think his association with the whole Griselda family and that movement, but the way that he’s distinctly different, is huge too.”