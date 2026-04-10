Drake Reveals His Relatable Texting Habits

Drake is back doing what he does best on social media: dropping off a relatable post that instantly gets the internet talking. The Toronto superstar recently took to his Instagram Story to share a meme about texting habits, and fans were quick to run with it. The post reads, “I hate textn ppl and they start sending voice recordings take yo ass to the studio.” Drake added his own caption underneath, writing, “This is what knowing me is like… I’ma send that 8 min literature.”

As expected, the comment section across reposts lit up almost immediately. Some fans joked that Drake is definitely the type to send long-winded voice notes, while others pointed out how on-brand the message feels considering his reputation for emotional depth and storytelling. The “8 min literature” line in particular had people laughing, with many referencing his history of introspective tracks and drawn-out verses. Other fans just begged for Drake to release the next album and stop with the social media antics.

"Like this what we doing for content now lol," one person wrote. "Drake please come out with ICEMAN cause this shit is getting ridiculous at this point lol lol."

It’s not the first time Drake has used Instagram as a way to connect with fans through humor. Over the years, his Story posts, and Instagram behavior in general, have become a mix of cryptic teases, meme reposts, and subtle commentary that often sparks conversation without him having to say much directly. This one falls squarely into that lane.

Drake Is The Type To Send A Long Voice Note

At the same time, the post taps into a very real, everyday debate. Voice notes versus texting has become a surprisingly polarizing topic, and Drake’s take only adds fuel to it. While some people prefer quick texts, others lean into longer audio messages to get their point across. Drake, at least in this moment, seems to be embracing the latter.

Fans also can’t help but read into everything he posts, especially with rumors always circulating about new music. Even something as light as a meme can turn into speculation about what he’s working on next or how he’s feeling creatively.