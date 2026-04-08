Electric Revival - Song by Deante Hitchcock

Deante Hitchcock is an artist who has never shied away from changing up his sound. On Wednesday, he dropped off a new song called "Electric Revival," and the title of the song certainly fits the vibe we get here. There are some alternative rock refrains and some electric guitar as the song progresses. Meanwhile, Hitchcock delivers a wide variety of flows here. The song meets its crescendo near the middle as Hitchcock starts to rap faster, all while the electric guitar pulsates in the back. It is an exciting track to get your day started.
Release Date: April 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A