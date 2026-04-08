Electric Revival - Song by Deante Hitchcock

Deante Hitchcock is coming through with a new single called "Electric Revival," and there is some eclectic production here.

Deante Hitchcock is an artist who has never shied away from changing up his sound. On Wednesday, he dropped off a new song called "Electric Revival," and the title of the song certainly fits the vibe we get here. There are some alternative rock refrains and some electric guitar as the song progresses. Meanwhile, Hitchcock delivers a wide variety of flows here. The song meets its crescendo near the middle as Hitchcock starts to rap faster, all while the electric guitar pulsates in the back. It is an exciting track to get your day started.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!