Reminders - Song by Deante Hitchcock featuring 6lack, Childish Major & Anna Field

Deante Hitchcock has teamed up wtih 6lack, Childish Major, and Anna Field, for a truly beautiful new song that fans will adore.

Deante Hitchcock is an artist who has a real artistic vision, and he has never been afraid to realize it. This is certainly true on his latest single, "Reminders." This is a new track with the likes of 6lack, Childish Major, and Anna Field. All of the artists listed on this song put in a truly unique and wonderful performance. The background vocals are just gorgeous, and Hitchcock's rapping comes directly from the heart. There is something particularly nostalgic about the choices here, and it makes for an emotional listen. Hitchcock has made some tremendous music over the years, and this is a continuation of that trend.

