U-N-I - Song by Deante Hitchcock

Deante Hitchcock is an artist who has been around for a long time, and he has never been afraid to reinvent himself. Lately, he has been getting into a unique bag. Songs with hints of indie rock in them, all with some solid melodic singing. The songs sound nostalgic and have a vibe to them that is perfect for the summer. His latest song "U-N-I" certainly fits that mold. It's a song with some smooth production and even smoother vocals. Hitchcock catches a vibe on the song, and the sugary sweet lyrics certainly add some layers to the track. If you want to be in a good mood, definitely give this a listen today.
Release Date: April 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A