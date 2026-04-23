U-N-I - Song by Deante Hitchcock

Deante Hitchcock is changing up his sound, and after a string of melancholic singles, he is back with more nostalgia on "U-N-I."

Deante Hitchcock is an artist who has been around for a long time, and he has never been afraid to reinvent himself. Lately, he has been getting into a unique bag. Songs with hints of indie rock in them, all with some solid melodic singing. The songs sound nostalgic and have a vibe to them that is perfect for the summer. His latest song "U-N-I" certainly fits that mold. It's a song with some smooth production and even smoother vocals. Hitchcock catches a vibe on the song, and the sugary sweet lyrics certainly add some layers to the track. If you want to be in a good mood, definitely give this a listen today.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!