Junkie In The Sun - Album by Deante Hitchcock

BY Alexander Cole
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Deante Hitchcock has been changing up his sound as of late, and his new album "Junkie In The Sun" is a culmination of this progression.

Deante Hitchcock has been dropping a plethora of singles in 2026, many of which have been fusing genres. From hip-hop to indie rock to electronic, Hitchcock has been playing with form, and his fans have taken notice. On Wednesday, this experimentation culminated with the release of his new album, Junkie In The Sun. This 15-track album contains the previously released singles, as well as a plethora of new joints. There are only a few features to be found here, including those from Samara Cyn, 6lack, Childish Major, Anna Field, and J. Wes. It's a cool project and one that deserves your attention today.

Release Date: May 6, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Junkie in the Sun
  1. Junkie In The Sun
  2. Gotta Be More
  3. Electric Revival
  4. Funny Thing
  5. Paper N Power
  6. U-N-I
  7. Mr. Green Eyes ft. Samara Cyn
  8. Almost There
  9. Dance With Me
  10. Smile You're On Camera
  11. The Cycle
  12. Pretty Things
  13. Reminders ft. 6lack, Childish Major & Anna Field
  14. Grass Greener w/ J. Wes
  15. Heaven On Earth
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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