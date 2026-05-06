Junkie In The Sun - Album by Deante Hitchcock

Deante Hitchcock has been dropping a plethora of singles in 2026, many of which have been fusing genres. From hip-hop to indie rock to electronic, Hitchcock has been playing with form, and his fans have taken notice. On Wednesday, this experimentation culminated with the release of his new album, Junkie In The Sun. This 15-track album contains the previously released singles, as well as a plethora of new joints. There are only a few features to be found here, including those from Samara Cyn, 6lack, Childish Major, Anna Field, and J. Wes. It's a cool project and one that deserves your attention today.
Release Date: May 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Junkie in the Sun
- Junkie In The Sun
- Gotta Be More
- Electric Revival
- Funny Thing
- Paper N Power
- U-N-I
- Mr. Green Eyes ft. Samara Cyn
- Almost There
- Dance With Me
- Smile You're On Camera
- The Cycle
- Pretty Things
- Reminders ft. 6lack, Childish Major & Anna Field
- Grass Greener w/ J. Wes
- Heaven On Earth