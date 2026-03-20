Detour - EP by Samara Cyn

Samara Cyn is an artist who can do it all. From singing to rapping to songwriting, Cyn is a multi-talented artist who has been capturing the attention of fans for years. On Friday, she delivered for those fans with the EP Detour. This new EP is certainly going to be a hit with the fans. Her versatility is highlighted all throughout the seven tracks. From the intro "FREE" to "BUSHWICK," a collaboration with Ovrkast., Cyn proves that she is on the cusp of greatness. This EP is going to get fans excited for a full-length album. 2026 has just begun, which opens up the runway for Samara Cyn to drop more.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Pop, R&B
Tracklist for Detour
- Free
- Good Is A LIE
- oooshxt!
- BUSHWICK ft. Ovrkast.
- over influence
- Highest
- Nomad