Detour - EP by Samara Cyn

Samara Cyn has just delivered a seven-track EP called "Detour," and there is no denying that the artist is on the cusp of something great.

Samara Cyn is an artist who can do it all. From singing to rapping to songwriting, Cyn is a multi-talented artist who has been capturing the attention of fans for years. On Friday, she delivered for those fans with the EP Detour. This new EP is certainly going to be a hit with the fans. Her versatility is highlighted all throughout the seven tracks. From the intro "FREE" to "BUSHWICK," a collaboration with Ovrkast., Cyn proves that she is on the cusp of greatness. This EP is going to get fans excited for a full-length album. 2026 has just begun, which opens up the runway for Samara Cyn to drop more.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!