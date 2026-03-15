oooshxt! – Song by Samara Cyn

Samara Cyn continues to come through with vibrant, energetic, and zany mood mixes on her new song, "oooshxt!"

Tell me what you trying to do before I have to go, Can't nothing blow the high, tell them "Let it go," Got a problem with being cocky, that’s my ego, Put it down, lay it back, they get it ten-fold

Samara Cyn has spent each year this decade building up her skills and profile, and her latest single "oooshxt!" is an exercise in versatility and charisma. She pulls a lot of dynamism out of her nasal, high-pitched vocal tone despite a short runtime, at times sounding zany and at others sounding cool and collected. The production also reflects this duality, with dry percussion complementing buzzing bass and a woozy synth line that persists throughout. It makes for a banger that's as chill as it's combative. Cyn flows with ease over the cut with a few different approaches. Fortunately, it won't be her last offering of 2026. Samara Cyn's first full-length project since her debut EP, Detour, comes out on March 20.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.