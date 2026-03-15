oooshxt! – Song by Samara Cyn

Samara Cyn has spent each year this decade building up her skills and profile, and her latest single "oooshxt!" is an exercise in versatility and charisma. She pulls a lot of dynamism out of her nasal, high-pitched vocal tone despite a short runtime, at times sounding zany and at others sounding cool and collected. The production also reflects this duality, with dry percussion complementing buzzing bass and a woozy synth line that persists throughout. It makes for a banger that's as chill as it's combative. Cyn flows with ease over the cut with a few different approaches. Fortunately, it won't be her last offering of 2026. Samara Cyn's first full-length project since her debut EP, Detour, comes out on March 20.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Detour
Quotable Lyrics from oooshxt!
Tell me what you trying to do before I have to go,
Can't nothing blow the high, tell them "Let it go,"
Got a problem with being cocky, that’s my ego,
Put it down, lay it back, they get it ten-fold