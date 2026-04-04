Water - Song by Lackvill

Lackvill is a fairly younger rapper that's going to have his moment in 2026 it seems. Six of his top 10 most popular songs on Spotify are well into the millions and we have a feeling he may have a seventh very soon with "WATER." It's the artist's fifth single of the year and follows up on "MISMATCH" from March 20. If you're a listener who prefers their songs to be at least three minutes or longer, then Lackvill may not be your cup of tea. But if you don't mind minute-long tracks or shorter than you'll have a good time with his catalog, including "WATER." It's a braggadocious single with lots of youthful energy that kind of has a summer vibe to it. That could just be the warmer weather talking but hear it for yourself and see what you think below.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A