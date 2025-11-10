No Jumper - Song by Lackvill

Lackvill is a buzzing underground rapper in Michigan who is promising to become a star thanks to his short yet punchy songs.

Lackvill is an artist who has been garnering quite a bit of buzz online as of late. Songs like "Lane Assist" have been huge successes for the Michigan MC, and it appears as though he is hungrier than ever. On Friday, he dropped off "No Jumper," a song he had been teasing for a while. Just like many of his other tracks, this one is just over a minute long. The song contains solid bars, a good beat, and some youthful energy that puts it all together. Lackvill has a bright future, and it seems like the underground is prepared for him to take over.

