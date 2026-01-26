Bag - Song by Lackvill

Lackvill is looking to have a big start to 2026, and his latest song "Bag" features his short but sweet songwriting.

Lackvill is one of the most exciting new talents out right now. However, if you listen to his music, you know that his songs are incredibly short. For the younger Gen Z and Gen Alpha audience, this works perfectly. However, there are some audiences who would certainly love for these tracks to be a whole lot longer. In fact, his latest song "Bag" goes back to those short sensibilities. For instance, this new song is only 59 seconds long. That is incredibly short, even for a Lackvill track. However, the song remains exciting despite the short run time. You can check it out below.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!