Bag - Song by Lackvill

Lackvill is one of the most exciting new talents out right now. However, if you listen to his music, you know that his songs are incredibly short. For the younger Gen Z and Gen Alpha audience, this works perfectly. However, there are some audiences who would certainly love for these tracks to be a whole lot longer. In fact, his latest song "Bag" goes back to those short sensibilities. For instance, this new song is only 59 seconds long. That is incredibly short, even for a Lackvill track. However, the song remains exciting despite the short run time. You can check it out below.
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A