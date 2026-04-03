Distracted – Album by Thundercat

Thundercat returns with Distracted, his fifth studio album and first full-length release since 2020’s It Is What It Is. The project builds on everything he’s known for. He blends funk, jazz, and R&B while leaning deeper into themes of modern life and emotional burnout. Lyrically, Distracted explores the blurred line between reality and the internet, touching on distraction. More specifically, overstimulation, loneliness, and trying to stay grounded. Even with heavier themes, Thundercat keeps his signature lightness intact, balancing introspection with humor and warmth. At this point, Thundercat isn’t chasing anything. He’s just refining a lane that’s fully his.