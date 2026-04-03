Distracted – Album by Thundercat

Thundercat returns with Distracted, his fifth studio album and first full-length release since 2020’s It Is What It Is. The project builds on everything he’s known for. He blends funk, jazz, and R&B while leaning deeper into themes of modern life and emotional burnout. Lyrically, Distracted explores the blurred line between reality and the internet, touching on distraction. More specifically, overstimulation, loneliness, and trying to stay grounded. Even with heavier themes, Thundercat keeps his signature lightness intact, balancing introspection with humor and warmth. At this point, Thundercat isn’t chasing anything. He’s just refining a lane that’s fully his.
Also, the feature list is pretty impressive. Guest appearances include Lil Yachty, Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky, WILLOW, The Lemon Twigs, Flying Lotus, Channel Tres and the late Mac Miller.
Each artist contributes a unique and versatile listening experience to the album.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: R&B/Soul
Album: Distracted
Tracklist for Distracted
- Candlelight
- No More Lies (feat. Tame Impala)
- She Knows Too Much (feat. Mac Miller)
- I Did This To Myself (feat. Lil Yachty)
- Funny Friends (feat. A$AP Rocky)
- What Is Left To Say (feat. The Lemon Twigs)
- I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time
- Anakin Learns His Fate
- Walking on the Moon
- This Thing We Call Love (feat. Channel Tres)
- ThunderWave (feat. WILLOW)
- Pozole
- A.D.D. Through The Roof
- Great Americans
- You Left Without Saying Goodbye