Roofless Records For Drop Tops: Disc 1 - Album by Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y

Some artists just have an unbeatable chemistry. Two rappers who do are Pittsburgh's own, Wiz Khalifa, and New Orleans native Curren$y. They recognized that decades ago and as a result, they have properly fed fans tons of music as a duo. But even into 2026, they aren't slowing down. In the wee hours of the night, the veterans decided to drop off a joint album/mixtape called Roofless Records For Drop Tops: Disc 1. Given the title, it sounds like we are due another volume or two at some point. It also rightfully describes what sort of tracks the listener will hear. As Wiz Khalifa said in a recent Instagram Story post, "This makes any car feel like a drop top." That couldn't be more accurate as each track is laid back and will be perfect for daytime or nighttime drives this summer.
Release Date: April 2, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for Roofless Records For Drop Tops: Disc 1:
- Close Your Eyes
- Jet Taylor
- So Many Flavors
- Stoned and Leave
- Bounce Back
- How Could I Lose
- The Same One
- Live Fast Burn Slow
- Ashes Out The Window
- Rrari Twins