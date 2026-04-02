Roofless Records For Drop Tops: Disc 1 - Album by Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y are reuniting once again to drop a joint project that's going to be a whole vibe for the summertime.

Some artists just have an unbeatable chemistry. Two rappers who do are Pittsburgh's own, Wiz Khalifa , and New Orleans native Curren$y . They recognized that decades ago and as a result, they have properly fed fans tons of music as a duo. But even into 2026, they aren't slowing down. In the wee hours of the night, the veterans decided to drop off a joint album/mixtape called Roofless Records For Drop Tops: Disc 1. Given the title, it sounds like we are due another volume or two at some point. It also rightfully describes what sort of tracks the listener will hear. As Wiz Khalifa said in a recent Instagram Story post, "This makes any car feel like a drop top." That couldn't be more accurate as each track is laid back and will be perfect for daytime or nighttime drives this summer.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.