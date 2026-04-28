Roofless Records For Drop Tops: Disc 2 - Album by Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, & Harry Fraud

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y are two artists who have always worked together. Their collaborations have dazzled fans for years, and it is always nice to see the two working alongside one another. Of course, when you add Harry Fraud into the mix, things get that much better. A couple of weeks ago, they dropped off Roofless Records For Drop Tops: Disc 1. Today, they are back with Disc 2 of that record. This comes with eight new tracks that will certainly impress. Wiz and Curren$y's style is all there, while Harry Fraud's production adds layers to each track.
Release Date: April 28, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Roofless Records For Drop Tops: Disc 2
- Pink Panther
- The Coin Toss
- Champagne Bottle Emotes
- Smoke N' Pray
- Long As You Live
- Storm Shadow & Snake Eyes
- z28
- Palm Island