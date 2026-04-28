Roofless Records For Drop Tops: Disc 2 - Album by Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, & Harry Fraud

Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa, and Harry Fraud have all teamed up with one another for Disc 2 of "Roofless Records for Drop Tops.

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y are two artists who have always worked together. Their collaborations have dazzled fans for years, and it is always nice to see the two working alongside one another. Of course, when you add Harry Fraud into the mix, things get that much better. A couple of weeks ago, they dropped off Roofless Records For Drop Tops: Disc 1. Today, they are back with Disc 2 of that record. This comes with eight new tracks that will certainly impress. Wiz and Curren$y's style is all there, while Harry Fraud's production adds layers to each track.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!