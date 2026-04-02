OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain Claims Drake Tried To Fly Her Out, But Fans Are Very Skeptical

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
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Sophie Rain recently went on a podcast and made the claim that she fumbled Drake after failing to respond to his DMs.

Drake is one of the most famous people in the world, which makes him a target of clout chasing. Everyone seems to have a story involving the Canadian mega star. Some of these stories could be real, and some of these stories could be fake. Without hard evidence, it is hard to say what everyone's intentions are.

Last night, Drizzy found himself at the center of one of these internet guessing games. This is all because of comments made by OnlyFans model Sophie Rain. During a podcast appearance, the model claimed that Drake was in her DMs a while back. She alleges that Drake wanted to fly her out to the Bahamas.

However, it never happened because Rain ultimately ghosted the artist. In her words, she fumbled the situation. It is one of those stories that is tailor-made to go viral. After all, it is a story that involves one of the biggest artists in the world, and one of the biggest OnlyFans creators in the world.

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Sophie Rain On Drake

As soon as the story hit social media, there was a wide range of reactions. Drake fans were quick to claim that Rain was lying. Meanwhile, Drake haters were trying to say that this is further proof that Kendrick Lamar's allegations against him were true.

Rain's allegations turned into an all-out Stan war, which just goes to show how unproductive the internet can be sometimes. However, the majority of comments on social media seem to believe that Rain is either lying or embellishing her story for some clicks. Ultimately, there is no proof in either direction, and everyone is engaging in hearsay.

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The Internet Is Not Convinced

Below, you can see some of these reactions to Rain's story. There is quite a bit of vitriol here, with many of the skeptics claiming that the OnlyFans creator is just looking for more clout and subscribers for her page. Whatever the intentions may be, there is no denying that Rain has caused quite the stir on social media.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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