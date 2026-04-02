OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain Claims Drake Tried To Fly Her Out, But Fans Are Very Skeptical

Drake is one of the most famous people in the world, which makes him a target of clout chasing. Everyone seems to have a story involving the Canadian mega star. Some of these stories could be real, and some of these stories could be fake. Without hard evidence, it is hard to say what everyone's intentions are.

Last night, Drizzy found himself at the center of one of these internet guessing games. This is all because of comments made by OnlyFans model Sophie Rain. During a podcast appearance, the model claimed that Drake was in her DMs a while back. She alleges that Drake wanted to fly her out to the Bahamas.

However, it never happened because Rain ultimately ghosted the artist. In her words, she fumbled the situation. It is one of those stories that is tailor-made to go viral. After all, it is a story that involves one of the biggest artists in the world, and one of the biggest OnlyFans creators in the world.

Sophie Rain On Drake

As soon as the story hit social media, there was a wide range of reactions. Drake fans were quick to claim that Rain was lying. Meanwhile, Drake haters were trying to say that this is further proof that Kendrick Lamar's allegations against him were true.

Rain's allegations turned into an all-out Stan war, which just goes to show how unproductive the internet can be sometimes. However, the majority of comments on social media seem to believe that Rain is either lying or embellishing her story for some clicks. Ultimately, there is no proof in either direction, and everyone is engaging in hearsay.

The Internet Is Not Convinced