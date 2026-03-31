DJ Akademiks Argues J. Cole Hates His Fans, Compares Cole To Will Smith

DJ Akademiks has been a critic of J. Cole over the past week or so, and for good reason. Cole has been doing a podcast tour, and for the most part, he has been putting his foot in his mouth.

His comments about rap beef, his apology, and even his rap persona have left fans completely flummoxed. In the eyes of many, he has completely wrecked his legacy over the past few weeks. It is a harsh assessment, albeit one that a lot of fans seem to agree with right about now.

As for Akademiks, he offered a unique perspective on the situation during a recent live stream. It was here that Akademiks ended up comparing Cole to the likes of Will Smith. Meanwhile, he compares Kendrick Lamar to Jada Pinkett Smith. In his mind, Smith's relationship to Jada is how Cole treats Kendrick.

This boogeyman dynamic is one that numerous fans have clocked over the years. Akademiks wasn't shy to give his take on it, while also accusing Cole of one very specific sin.

DJ Akademiks Does Not Go Easy On J. Cole

In Ak's mind, Cole hates his fanbase. Cole fans have been forced to defend him for two years now. However, these defenses have been offset by Cole's own comments on these latest podcasts. It is becoming more and more difficult for fans to defend the rapper's choices.

As a result, Akademiks believes Cole is purposely putting his fans through torture. While we doubt that this is intentional from Cole, there is no denying that there is something to what Ak is saying here.