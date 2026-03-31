DJ Akademiks Argues J. Cole Hates His Fans, Compares Cole To Will Smith

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
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J. Cole has been going on a media tour as of late, and DJ Akademiks isn't very impressed with the way Cole has handled himself.

DJ Akademiks has been a critic of J. Cole over the past week or so, and for good reason. Cole has been doing a podcast tour, and for the most part, he has been putting his foot in his mouth.

His comments about rap beef, his apology, and even his rap persona have left fans completely flummoxed. In the eyes of many, he has completely wrecked his legacy over the past few weeks. It is a harsh assessment, albeit one that a lot of fans seem to agree with right about now.

As for Akademiks, he offered a unique perspective on the situation during a recent live stream. It was here that Akademiks ended up comparing Cole to the likes of Will Smith. Meanwhile, he compares Kendrick Lamar to Jada Pinkett Smith. In his mind, Smith's relationship to Jada is how Cole treats Kendrick.

This boogeyman dynamic is one that numerous fans have clocked over the years. Akademiks wasn't shy to give his take on it, while also accusing Cole of one very specific sin.

Read More: Does Future Really Have More Classics Than Kendrick Lamar?

DJ Akademiks Does Not Go Easy On J. Cole

In Ak's mind, Cole hates his fanbase. Cole fans have been forced to defend him for two years now. However, these defenses have been offset by Cole's own comments on these latest podcasts. It is becoming more and more difficult for fans to defend the rapper's choices.

As a result, Akademiks believes Cole is purposely putting his fans through torture. While we doubt that this is intentional from Cole, there is no denying that there is something to what Ak is saying here.

Going forward, one has to wonder what is next for J. Cole and his career. The Fall-Off has been a success, and he will be going on tour this Summer. It could be years before the fans get another new album. Instead, they will have to hang on to these interviews and the implications they come with. Ultimately, Cole has done himself no favors over these past few weeks.

Read More: The Issue With Usher & J. Cole's Comments About Diddy

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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