Wu-Tang Clan Fans Get Refunds As Several Members Bail On Australia Show

BY Cole Blake
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Wu-Tang Clan co-headlines the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on Saturday, June 25, 2022. © Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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The situation comes after Wu-Tang Clan announced a number of North American concerts for their farewell tour.

Wu-Tang Clan fans are getting refunds for a concert at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia on March 25, after several members of the iconic group failed to make an appearance. With Method Man, Raekwon, Cappadonna, and Young Dirty Bastard all absent from the show, Ticketek is now offering fans the opportunity to get their money back.

“We want to make fans aware that due to unforeseen circumstances, a couple of members will be unable to join the remaining tour dates in Melbourne and Sydney,” the company said in a statement to Billboard. “Wu-Tang Clan will be performing and bringing everything that has made them one of the most iconic live acts in hip-hop history.”

RZA, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, and U-God all performed during the show on March 25, which was billed as having the “full lineup."

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No one from Wu-Tang Clan has provided an official reason for the absence of Method Man, Raekwon, Cappadonna, and Young Dirty Bastard. In the comments section of a post on the group's Instagram page, several fans complained about the situation. “The worst part was when RZA apologized at the end and proceeded to explain that ‘it’s 23 hours to get to Australia’ so that’s why some didn’t come,” one fan wrote. Another added: "Wu Tang (40%) forever, And unfortunately that is your legacy now. Letting fans down."

Wu-Tang Clan Tour Dates

Before kicking off the Australian leg of their farewell tour, Wu-Tang Clan announced more concerts in North America. Starting on August 27, they'll be kicking off another leg of shows that will feature performances in 26 cities. It'll begin in New York with more dates in Toronto, Charlotte, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and more. While Run The Jewels won't be joining them on the road this time around, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be supporting them at many of the shows.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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