Wu-Tang Clan fans are getting refunds for a concert at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia on March 25, after several members of the iconic group failed to make an appearance. With Method Man, Raekwon, Cappadonna, and Young Dirty Bastard all absent from the show, Ticketek is now offering fans the opportunity to get their money back.

“We want to make fans aware that due to unforeseen circumstances, a couple of members will be unable to join the remaining tour dates in Melbourne and Sydney,” the company said in a statement to Billboard. “Wu-Tang Clan will be performing and bringing everything that has made them one of the most iconic live acts in hip-hop history.”

RZA, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, and U-God all performed during the show on March 25, which was billed as having the “full lineup."

No one from Wu-Tang Clan has provided an official reason for the absence of Method Man, Raekwon, Cappadonna, and Young Dirty Bastard. In the comments section of a post on the group's Instagram page, several fans complained about the situation. “The worst part was when RZA apologized at the end and proceeded to explain that ‘it’s 23 hours to get to Australia’ so that’s why some didn’t come,” one fan wrote. Another added: "Wu Tang (40%) forever, And unfortunately that is your legacy now. Letting fans down."