Toosii Now On LSU's Roster After Fall Out With Syracuse

BY Zachary Horvath
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Toosii attends the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
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Rapper and singer Toosii has been searching for a home on the collegiate level, and it appears he has found one for now with LSU.

For the last several months, rapper and singer Toosii has been trying to repursue his football career at the college level. If you didn't know, the Syracuse-born artist played in high school. He's been pushing to prove himself as a legitimate wide receiver and it looks like LSU is giving him a chance.

Per WBRZ-2, the "Favorite Song" hitmaker, real name Nau'jour Grainger, is listed on their roster as a freshman, wearing number 89. The 26-year-old posted a video to his TikTok account of himself doing drills and catching passes at the school practice facility.

"You gon get yours," he captioned the post. This decision to play football has been controversial amongst fans. However, he hasn't backed down, and it looks like his determination is finally going to pay dividends.

"If nobody told me, I’m Proud of ME [praying hands emoji tiger emoji] Geaux Tigers," he said on his IG earlier this week.

It seems like this move was finalized about a week or so ago based on previous activity on his Instagram.

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Why Isn't Toosii Playing Football For Syracuse?

Hopefully, things go much better this time through with the Lane Kiffin-led program. Not too long ago, Toosii and Syracuse's head coach Fran Brown had a falling out after his chances of playing were put into question.

"He’s not going to come here and play ball. I was going to allow him to walk on... I was going to tell him you definitely have an opportunity to do that because I know he was born and raised here."

He continued, "Just wanted to be able to give him a shot to live out something that was his dream. I’m not sure if that will happen because we’re getting more and more players on the football team. [...] I’ve got to evaluate it now. More and more players are coming who can play ball."

However, this was not what led to Toosii not being on their roster. According to him, it had everything to do with tuition and other things not related to football. "No coach, that ain't what happened. I told you I wasn't coming there no more, and you feel like you wanted to break the news first before I told people what school I was going to. (Brown) is a bozo for that."

"That was never the conversation," Toosii said regarding the walk-on claims. "The conversation was y'all paying for my school. That's what it was. If you lie, I've got receipts."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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