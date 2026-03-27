Toosii Now On LSU's Roster After Fall Out With Syracuse

For the last several months, rapper and singer Toosii has at the college level. If you didn't know, the Syracuse-born artist played in high school. He's been pushing to prove himself as a legitimate wide receiver and it looks like LSU is giving him a chance.

Per WBRZ-2, the "Favorite Song" hitmaker, real name Nau'jour Grainger, is listed on their roster as a freshman, wearing number 89. The 26-year-old posted a video to his TikTok account of himself doing drills and catching passes at the school practice facility.

"You gon get yours," he captioned the post. This decision to play football has been controversial amongst fans. However, he hasn't backed down, and it looks like his determination is finally going to pay dividends.

"If nobody told me, I’m Proud of ME [praying hands emoji tiger emoji] Geaux Tigers," he said on his IG earlier this week.

It seems like this move was finalized about a week or so ago based on previous activity on his Instagram.

Hopefully, things go much better this time through with the Lane Kiffin-led program. Not too long ago, Toosii and Syracuse's head coach Fran Brown after his chances of playing were put into question.

"He’s not going to come here and play ball. I was going to allow him to walk on... I was going to tell him you definitely have an opportunity to do that because I know he was born and raised here."

He continued, "Just wanted to be able to give him a shot to live out something that was his dream. I’m not sure if that will happen because we’re getting more and more players on the football team. [...] I’ve got to evaluate it now. More and more players are coming who can play ball."

However, this was not what led to Toosii not being on their roster. According to him, it had everything to do with tuition and other things not related to football. "No coach, that ain't what happened. I told you I wasn't coming there no more, and you feel like you wanted to break the news first before I told people what school I was going to. (Brown) is a bozo for that."