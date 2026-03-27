J. Cole Doubles Down On His Apology To Shane Battier

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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J Cole Doubles Down Apology Shane Battier
Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist J Cole reacts after being a part of a dunk in the Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Shane Battier revealed that J. Cole apologized to him in 2024 for dissing him on "Cole World: The Sideline Story."

One of the most beloved J. Cole bars found in the early parts of his career just so happens to be a dig at Shane Battier, a beloved name in both NBA and collegiate ball circles. "We in two different games, you playing patty cake / Brother, you're lame, you're Shane Battier," he rapped on "Rise And Shine" off of Cole World: The Sideline Story.

Shane Battier already spoke on J. Cole's apology to him in person, which happened during the summer of 2024. But The Fall-Off's architect spoke further on his line during his appearance on the 7PM In Brooklyn podcast alongside Carmelo Anthony and others. The pod shared a clip of this reflection on Twitter.

First off, Cole gave the aforementioned bar a zero out of ten, reflecting on happily apologizing to the two-time Miami Heat champion in person. He also reminisced on being a fan of his native North Carolina's Tar Heels NCAA basketball team and how Battier playing for their rival college Duke made him "judgmental." The Dreamville artist spoke on Shane coming from a nice family, being a great player, and Cole feeling surprised at how much his fans like that line. This made him cringe as the years went on, saying to himself that he should apologize to him.

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J. Cole's Apology To Shane Battier

"I went to a restaurant in Miami, and he was sitting over there," the North Carolina MC continued. "Matter of fact, somebody that was with him, I knew. He was like, 'Yo, you got to come over here, bro.' They wanted me to go there and rap the bar to him or something. I'm like, 'Ask him to come over here. I'm serious, bro. Ask him to meet me over here in the hallway.' I didn't even want to do it at the table with other people. He got up, he met me around the corner, and he was so cool and gracious.

"In that moment, he didn't give a f**k. He was like, 'It's funny,'" he concluded. "I'm like, 'No, bro. You don't understand. Ain't nothing about that cool.' I had to double apologize and let him know: 'I f**k with you and I respect you so much. Now that I got kids, I respect your parents.' I know he got great parents, bro, a great family. That's a beautiful thing. We need more Shane Battiers in the world."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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