J. Cole Doubles Down On His Apology To Shane Battier

One of the most beloved J. Cole bars found in the early parts of his career just so happens to be a dig at Shane Battier, a beloved name in both NBA and collegiate ball circles. "We in two different games, you playing patty cake / Brother, you're lame, you're Shane Battier," he rapped on "Rise And Shine" off of Cole World: The Sideline Story.

Shane Battier already spoke on J. Cole's apology to him in person, which happened during the summer of 2024. But The Fall-Off's architect spoke further on his line during his appearance on the 7PM In Brooklyn podcast alongside Carmelo Anthony and others. The pod shared a clip of this reflection on Twitter.

First off, Cole gave the aforementioned bar a zero out of ten, reflecting on happily apologizing to the two-time Miami Heat champion in person. He also reminisced on being a fan of his native North Carolina's Tar Heels NCAA basketball team and how Battier playing for their rival college Duke made him "judgmental." The Dreamville artist spoke on Shane coming from a nice family, being a great player, and Cole feeling surprised at how much his fans like that line. This made him cringe as the years went on, saying to himself that he should apologize to him.

J. Cole's Apology To Shane Battier

"I went to a restaurant in Miami, and he was sitting over there," the North Carolina MC continued. "Matter of fact, somebody that was with him, I knew. He was like, 'Yo, you got to come over here, bro.' They wanted me to go there and rap the bar to him or something. I'm like, 'Ask him to come over here. I'm serious, bro. Ask him to meet me over here in the hallway.' I didn't even want to do it at the table with other people. He got up, he met me around the corner, and he was so cool and gracious.