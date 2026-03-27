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J. Cole Doubles Down On His Apology To Shane Battier
Shane Battier revealed that J. Cole apologized to him in 2024 for dissing him on "Cole World: The Sideline Story."
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
March 27, 2026