India Love is drawing the ire of folks online in regard to her behavior towards a handful of store clerks. The video sparking this wave of backlash comes via the social media star's recent livestream. Caught by The Neighborhood Talk, the 30-year-old was chatting with her viewers which quickly was overheard and seen by two employees.

As with most public places, filming is prohibited and that was the case with this gas station-like store. While things don't really escalate inside the business, the two women do politely ask India Love to turn the camera off.

They even offer her an alternative to film outside of the establishment. However, Love tries to downplay things. She says she's not recording and is just waiting for someone, making it not a big deal in her eyes.

At times, she ignores the employees' civil requests, including when they pretty kindly tell her she can talk with corporate if she has an issue with their policy.

After a little bit, India Love eventually complies. But after telling the ladies to have a good day, she immediately chews them out when her friend arrives outside.

DJ Akademiks Slams India Love's Religious Journey

She calls the manager of the store a "f*cking weirdo" and a "f*cking b*tch, which the internet isn't getting behind. "If they say not to record in there, then turn your camera off ugh," one annoyed commenter replies.

"Respect store policy…. she also asked nicely," a second netizen echoes. Another blasts Love for putting the employees' jobs at risk. "So you want her to lose her job if the company sees you recording in there."

It's unclear if Love was searching for sympathy after posting this, but if she was, she's not going to be getting any it seems.

Another person who doesn't seem to be a fan of the model and content creator is nonother than DJ Akademiks. The hip-hop reporter recently put women such as her, Brittany Renner, Cassie, and others of that ilk on blast for trying to find help through God for their promiscuous pasts.