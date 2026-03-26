India Love Sparks Controversy For Cussing Out Store Workers After Being Asked To Stop Filming

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GettyImages-1131543709 (1)
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 22 : PrettyLittleThing.com hosts party celebrating the global video release of #PRETTY at the Stanley Social on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Aaron J. /RedCarpetImages.net) Aaron J Thornton
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
India Love was trying to live stream for her followers while waiting for a friend inside of a store, but the clerks weren't having it.

India Love is drawing the ire of folks online in regard to her behavior towards a handful of store clerks. The video sparking this wave of backlash comes via the social media star's recent livestream. Caught by The Neighborhood Talk, the 30-year-old was chatting with her viewers which quickly was overheard and seen by two employees.

As with most public places, filming is prohibited and that was the case with this gas station-like store. While things don't really escalate inside the business, the two women do politely ask India Love to turn the camera off.

They even offer her an alternative to film outside of the establishment. However, Love tries to downplay things. She says she's not recording and is just waiting for someone, making it not a big deal in her eyes.

At times, she ignores the employees' civil requests, including when they pretty kindly tell her she can talk with corporate if she has an issue with their policy.

After a little bit, India Love eventually complies. But after telling the ladies to have a good day, she immediately chews them out when her friend arrives outside.

Read More: LaRussell’s “Heaven Sent” Controversy Isn’t Being Misunderstood

DJ Akademiks Slams India Love's Religious Journey

She calls the manager of the store a "f*cking weirdo" and a "f*cking b*tch, which the internet isn't getting behind. "If they say not to record in there, then turn your camera off ugh," one annoyed commenter replies.

"Respect store policy…. she also asked nicely," a second netizen echoes. Another blasts Love for putting the employees' jobs at risk. "So you want her to lose her job if the company sees you recording in there."

It's unclear if Love was searching for sympathy after posting this, but if she was, she's not going to be getting any it seems.

Another person who doesn't seem to be a fan of the model and content creator is nonother than DJ Akademiks. The hip-hop reporter recently put women such as her, Brittany Renner, Cassie, and others of that ilk on blast for trying to find help through God for their promiscuous pasts.

He alleges they are merely using the holy being as a way to rebrand themselves rather than go to him legitimately.

Read More: Five Takeaways From Jay-Z's New Interview With GQ

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event TV DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Cassie, Brittany Renner, And India Love For Turning To God
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene
Rolling Loud California 2025 Pop Culture India Love Sparks Furious Debate After Praising DDG Amid Halle Bailey Allegations
Comments 0