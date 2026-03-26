Bob Barker Accused Of Making Heinous Racist Remarks

There's no doubt that Bob Barker is and always will be a TV icon. His effortless job as a host all while being an animal rights activist in tandem with that made him a beloved figure pretty quickly. But many folks believe that The Price Is Right star had a nasty personality underneath his shimmering persona.
Those allegations are coming back to light this week thanks to some recent episodes of the E! docuseries, Dirty Rotten Scandals. The miniseries also focused on other popular programs such as Dr. Phil and America's Next Top Model.
The two episodes for Price Is Right aired last week and viewers are resharing some clips that supposedly prove Bob Barker's alleged racism and more. Per a press release acquired by E! the goal was to focus on "the complex truth behind long-rumored toxic workplace operations, sexual harassment and discrimination allegations, and multiple lawsuits that defined a very different era in Hollywood."
The two episodes interviewed former employees, including Bob Barker's models on the show known as "Barker's Beauties." They recall some alleged moments of Barker's racism and hateful remarks. Kathleen Bradley, the show’s first full-time Black model, described the work environment as hostile. "Some of the fans were writing negative things about me being on the show," she says in the series. She also claims that during production meetings, staff allegedly used racial slurs when models weren't present.
Another employee, Claudia Jordan, alleges this was true even after she joined the program 10 years later. She focused on the contestant selection, alleging there was a racist undertone. Jordan alleges only a small number of Black contestants were allowed per taping. "That was a direct order from Bob Barker," she alleges.
When Did Bob Barker Pass Away?
Another model, Holly Hallstrom, alleges Bob Barker expressed severe discomfort over interracial relationships. He allegedly said that Black men in particular are "the most diseased people on Earth."
Another moment in the series that's vindicating people's claims against Barker is a dug-up clip. The viral video, caught by The Hollywood Reporter, shows Barker backing away from a Black contestant trying to hug him.
Despite Bob Barker passing away almost three full years ago (August 25, 2023), the conversations regarding his alleged racist behavior and comments are loud again thanks to social media and this E! docuseries.