Bob Barker Accused Of Making Heinous Racist Remarks

BY Zachary Horvath
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Bob Barker outside in the backyard of his Los Angeles historic home with his dog Jesse on April, 9, 2007. Xxx Bob Barker Backyard 0009 Jpg A Ent Usa Ca © ROBERT HANASHIRO, USA TODAY via Imagn Images
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Bob Barker was beloved, but many have felt that he tried to hide his real self for the cameras and TV lights.

There's no doubt that Bob Barker is and always will be a TV icon. His effortless job as a host all while being an animal rights activist in tandem with that made him a beloved figure pretty quickly. But many folks believe that The Price Is Right star had a nasty personality underneath his shimmering persona.

Those allegations are coming back to light this week thanks to some recent episodes of the E! docuseries, Dirty Rotten Scandals. The miniseries also focused on other popular programs such as Dr. Phil and America's Next Top Model.

The two episodes for Price Is Right aired last week and viewers are resharing some clips that supposedly prove Bob Barker's alleged racism and more. Per a press release acquired by E! the goal was to focus on "the complex truth behind long-rumored toxic workplace operations, sexual harassment and discrimination allegations, and multiple lawsuits that defined a very different era in Hollywood."

The two episodes interviewed former employees, including Bob Barker's models on the show known as "Barker's Beauties." They recall some alleged moments of Barker's racism and hateful remarks. Kathleen Bradley, the show’s first full-time Black model, described the work environment as hostile. "Some of the fans were writing negative things about me being on the show," she says in the series. She also claims that during production meetings, staff allegedly used racial slurs when models weren't present.

Another employee, Claudia Jordan, alleges this was true even after she joined the program 10 years later. She focused on the contestant selection, alleging there was a racist undertone. Jordan alleges only a small number of Black contestants were allowed per taping. "That was a direct order from Bob Barker," she alleges.

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When Did Bob Barker Pass Away?

Another model, Holly Hallstrom, alleges Bob Barker expressed severe discomfort over interracial relationships. He allegedly said that Black men in particular are "the most diseased people on Earth."

Another moment in the series that's vindicating people's claims against Barker is a dug-up clip. The viral video, caught by The Hollywood Reporter, shows Barker backing away from a Black contestant trying to hug him.

Despite Bob Barker passing away almost three full years ago (August 25, 2023), the conversations regarding his alleged racist behavior and comments are loud again thanks to social media and this E! docuseries.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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