Iconic And Beloved Gameshow Host Bob Barker Dies At 99

Bob Barker, the iconic host best known for hosting shows like Truth or Consequences and The Price Is Right, has died at the age of 99. Barker’s long-time publicist Roger Neal revealed that Barker had died on August 25 at his home in Los Angeles. “I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally,” Nancy Brunt, Barker’s longtime friend and caretaker, said in a statement.

Barker’s lengthy career in radio and television began in 1956 when he was hired as the host of Truth or Consequences, which would make the jump to television a year later. After 18 years of hosting the program, Barker would move full-time to hosting The Price Is Right, which he had spearheaded the revival of in 1972. Barker was famous for his twinkling smile, dry wit, and perpetual tan. Prior to his retirement in 2007, Barker had recorded over 5000 episodes of television. Barker was enshrined on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1976. A noted animal rights activist, Barker became famous for signing off his broadcasts with a reminder to spay and neuter your pets.

Television Loses True Icon In Bob Barker

Messages of mourning spread across social media as outlets began to report Barker’s passing. Beyond his gameshow commitments, Barker would often appear in the most surprising places. Perhaps his most famous cameo is in the film Happy Gilmore. Barker plays himself and is paired up with Adam Sandler’s eponymous character at a pro-am tournament. The two get into an argument and proceed to slug it out in an iconic fight scene.

Of course, his lengthy career was not without some controversy. A former Price is Right model, Dian Parkinson, sued Barker for sexual harassment. While Barker acknowledged there had been a sexual relationship between them, he claimed that Parkinson had initiated it. She would later drop the suit due to its effects on her health. Regardless of this, Barker never lost the love of his many audiences. So, one last time, have your pets spayed or neutered.

