Remembering Bob Barker: “The Price Is Right” Icon

The Price is Right icon Bob Barker was iconic in the entertainment industry, particularly in television and radio. Sadly, the revered figure passed away on August 26 at 99. From 1972 to 2007, Barker blessed the living rooms of hundreds of millions of The Price is Right viewers, but his career stretched far beyond the legendary show.

Barker also hosted Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1975 and the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants for several years. Further, his cameos and appearances on other sitcoms and films continued to etch his name into Hollywood history. However, his true imprint was his ongoing advocacy for animal rights—something he even incorporated into his The Price is Right hosting gig. Those who loved him will miss his presence. Here, we remember the life and career of the late star.

Before The Fame

(Original Caption) Dorado, Puerto Rico: Master of ceremonies Bob Barker introduces the winner, Miss Australia Kerry Anne Wells as new Miss Universe at ceremonies here. Runners-up (from left, following Miss Wells) are: Miss Israel (Ilana Goren); Miss Brazil (Rejane Viera Costa); Miss Venezuela (Maria Campoli) and Miss England (Jenny McAdam).

Bob Barker’s origins may be surprising to some people. He spent most of his childhood on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission, South Dakota. His father was one-quarter Sioux, and his mother was not Indigenous. This made Barker one-eighth Sioux, which he took much pride in. Barker went to grade school on the Reservation, and his mother was a teacher at the same school.

Later, during World War II, he went to Drury University on a basketball scholarship but had to pause his studies to enlist in the United States Navy Reserve in 1943. He trained as a fighter pilot there. While on leave, he married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Jo Gideon. Once the war ended, he returned to Drury and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Barker’s Family Life

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 06: Television host Bob Barker poses for photographers at his last taping of “The Price is Right” show at the CBS Television City Studios on June 6, 2007 in Los Angeles California. Barker has been the host of the “The Price is Right” for 35 years. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Bob Barker married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Jo Gideon in 1945. They had been dating since Barker was 15, after meeting at an Ella Fitzgerald concert. Unfortunately, she passed away in 1981 after being married for 36 years. The two never had any children. Barker shared that this was because they didn’t want any and didn’t feel like their busy schedules would allow time for them.

Barker never remarried but had a close friendship with Nancy Burnet, whom he met in 1983. Coincidentally, they met at an animal rights event and naturally continued their fight for animal rights together. Despite the public’s opinion or word choices, Burnet referred to Barker as her “great friend” in her statement regarding his passing.

Bob Barker Worked His Way To The Top

Meanwhile, Barker’s media career began in college, where he worked at KTTS-FM radio. After graduation, he and his wife moved to Lake Worth Beach, Florida, and Barker started working at WWPG 1340 AM, where he was a news editor and announcer. Next, Barker moved to California in 1950 and reached an entirely new level. With his experience in radio, he was given his own show, appropriately titled The Bob Barker Show. This show lasted six years.

His success here led to his jump from radio to television. In 1956, producer Ralph Edwards sought a new host for the game show Truth or Consequences. He selected Barker specifically because he liked his voice. Barker auditioned, got the job, and hosted the show from 1956 to 1975. Interestingly enough, he was actually hired to host The Price is Right while still hosting this show.

The Legacy Of The Price Is Right

It didn’t take long for Barker to become the face of The Price is Right. However, the show did not start with him as the host. The show’s original version ran from 1956 to 1966 and aired on NBC and ABC. Mark Goodson and Bill Todman were the producers of the original version and the revived version. The CBS network was only interested in being the home of the show’s revival in 1972 if Bob Barker hosted it. So, he began hosting on September 4, 1972—over 6,000 episodes. It contributed to the show being the longest-running game show in the United States. Barker maintained professionalism, no matter how excited or ill-skilled the contestant was while playing the game. However, he also had his share of clever comments during certain moments.

Barker & Animal Rights

Television personality Bob Barker (3rd from left, holding sign), leads demonstrators in an anti-fur animal rights rally along 5th Avenue in Manhattan. (Photo by �� Jacques M. Chenet/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Further, Barker ended every episode of The Price is Right by suggesting the audience have their pets spayed or neutered to help control the pet population. In fact, he used $25 million to start the DJ & T Foundation, an organization that helps fund clinics that offer spaying and neutering for pets. His other practices concerning the protection of animals reverberated throughout his career.

He stopped dying his hair in 1987 because the hair products were being tested on animals. He also became a vegetarian and stopped hosting the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants because of the fur coats that were given to the winners. Barker donated $5 million to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and $2.5 million to PETA. Both organizations named something after him as a tribute.

Health Issues

Barker had his fair share of health challenges, but he pursued through them all. The Price is Right is a weekday show, and Barker rarely missed an episode. He suffered a blocked artery and a stroke but had successful surgeries after both. He also had several minor run-ins with skin cancer due to his tanning. However, he consulted with a dermatologist the entire time and encouraged others to do the same. More recently, in 2015 and 2017, he had two falls, but they only resulted in minor physical injuries, which he recovered from with stitches. It is unknown if he was suffering from any health challenges before his passing, as sources have said his death was of natural causes.

Bob Barker’s Legacy

Bob Barker leaves a legacy in the television world that will last forever. Over his career, he won 19 Emmy Awards and was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1976. He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2004. Many game show hosts have admired his work and considered him the standard they hope to reach someday.

Drew Carey, who has been hosting The Price is Right since Barker retired, feels the most responsibility in continuing his legacy. As soon as he began hosting, he carried on Barker’s trademark closing by saying, “Get your pets spayed or neutered,” and used the same type of microphone Barker had. Bob Barker’s presence will be missed by those who knew him, whether in person or through their TV screens. His legacy in American television will continue to live on and be immortalized forever.

