Pop Smoke’s Family To Honor His Legacy With Brooklyn Coffee Shop

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pop Smoke Coffee Shop
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Pop Smoke, wearing a Louis Vuitton white top with matching jacket and shorts, is seen outside the Louis Vuitton show during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Pop Smoke's family is opening up a new coffee shop called Pop's Place, and they're currently looking for baristas.

It's been over six years since Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a home invasion in Los Angeles. Now, his loved ones plan to honor his legacy with a brand-new business.

Last week, the late rapper's older brother Obasi Jackson announced on Instagram that their family is opening up a coffee shop. The coffee shop is called Pop's Place, and it's in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, New York. They're currently searching for baristas who want "to be part of something special." Needless to say, fans can't wait to get a taste of what they have to offer.

"Omg congratulations!! 🍾 long live woo 💙," one Instagram commenter writes. "I seen the shop it looked beautiful😍," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Love this."

Read More: 50 Cent Compares Himself To Pop Smoke In Touching Tribute Post

Ex-NYPD Chief Discusses Pop Smoke

News of the new coffee shop arrives just a few months after former New York Police Department chief John Chell appeared on The John Rondi Show. During his appearance, he revealed that authorities were building a case against Pop Smoke for his alleged gang ties and car theft before his tragic passing.

"The case I was personally involved in... 2019, 2020, Pop Smoke," he explained. "[He] lived in Canarsie, Brooklyn, he was down with the G-Stone Crips, I believe. Big crew... He's an up-and-coming star, and we were into that gang. He was part of it. But we didn't have much on Pop. What Pop did was, he had stole a Rolls-Royce from... I think it was L.A., and brought it back to Canarsie. We made an arrest then, we tried to leverage that."

"You might be running with the gang guys and they're your friends, I mean, for better or for worse," he continued. "But you got a lot more to lose. You got millions, you're a rising star. So as we were cultivating this whole gang case, I believe he got murdered in a home invasion in L.A. He had a very distinct sound, didn't he? Years after that, there was always a Pop Smoke Day in Canarsie. They would put a lot of cops there because a lot of gang members showed up."

Read More: Former NYPD Chief Reveals They Were Building A Case Against Pop Smoke

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Former NYPD Chief Building Case Against Pop Smoke Hip Hop News Music Former NYPD Chief Reveals They Were Building A Case Against Pop Smoke
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Estevan Oriol/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg Honors Dr. Dre, Eminem & More As Rap Royalty
Comments 0